'Blaming Karan Johar for what happened is ridiculous': Ram Gopal Varma on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Amid the ongoing conversation about how the 'cruel' industry pushed Sushant Singh Rajput to the edge, Ram Gopal Varma slammed people who are blaming Karan Johar for the 'PK' actor's death. Varma has said that 'blaming Karan Johar for what happened is ridiculous'. In his Twitter thread, he also opined that Karan is a bigger victim compared to Sushant Singh Rajput. He has also shared his opinions about nepotism and said that the society will collapse without it.
Ram Gopal Verma wrote, "Blaming @karanjohar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works ..Even assuming Karan had a problem with Sushant it’s his choice of who he wants to work with,like its any film makers choice about who they want to work with."
In another tweet, he cited the example of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and said that he was an outsider too. He further added that after 12 years of fame, Sushant Singh Rajput would have also become an insider too.
He wrote, "If Sushant after 12 yrs of fame and money took his life becos he was made to feel like an outsider then a 100 actors suicides per day will be justified who couldn’t reach anywhere near Sushant. If u can’t b happy with what u have u will never be happy with whatever u have.Period!"
"Also all insiders of Bollywood were sometimes outsiders starting from @SrBachchan onwards ..@karanjohar is up there not because he is an insider but because his films are seen by millions ..We all know as much failures coming from film families as much as from outside," he added.
He concluded the thread saying, "Not knowing why sushant actually did it, but on social media assumption that he did because he was being treated like outsider and not invited to parties then the crores of migrant workers walking bare foot with empty stomachs should have killed themselves multiple times over."
Check out his tweets here:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)