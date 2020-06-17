'Blaming Karan Johar for what happened is ridiculous': Ram Gopal Varma on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Amid the ongoing conversation about how the 'cruel' industry pushed Sushant Singh Rajput to the edge, Ram Gopal Varma slammed people who are blaming Karan Johar for the 'PK' actor's death. Varma has said that 'blaming Karan Johar for what happened is ridiculous'. In his Twitter thread, he also opined that Karan is a bigger victim compared to Sushant Singh Rajput. He has also shared his opinions about nepotism and said that the society will collapse without it.

Ram Gopal Verma wrote, "Blaming @karanjohar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works ..Even assuming Karan had a problem with Sushant it’s his choice of who he wants to work with,like its any film makers choice about who they want to work with."