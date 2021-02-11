Blackbuck poaching case: Relief for Salman Khan as Jodhpur court dismisses Rajasthan govt plea

A Jodhpur court on Thursday provided relief to actor Salman Khan by dismissing a Rajasthan government plea in an 18-year-old case relating to submitting a false affidavit in court.

The Jodhpur district and sessions court judge Raghavendra Kachchawa dismissed a plea by the state government seeking prosecution of Khan under the Arms Act for keeping arms with an expired license and using the arms for poaching.

Khan was present through the hearing through video conferencing.

After the court’s verdict, Khan’s advocate Hastimal Saraswat said after years of hearings, we have finally got justice.

He said that this is the second time that a petition in the case has been dismissed by a court. In 2019, the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court too has dismissed a petition by the prosecution to lodge a case against Khan. The prosecution had challenged the CJM court order in the sessions court.

During the trial in the Blackbuck poaching case, the CJM court had sought Khan’s arms license.