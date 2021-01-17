BJP does 'tandav' over Saif Ali Khan starrer web series

Mumbai: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Sunday issued a notice to Amazon Prime on its web series 'Tandav'. The move comes after several leaders protested against the show, with BJP MP Manoj Kotak writing to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar, seeking a ban on the series for ridiculing Hindu deities.

Kotak has urged Javadekar to constitute a regulatory authority for OTT platforms and, in the meantime, ban the controversial Tandav. He claimed that programmes telecast on these platforms are full of sex, violence, drugs, abuse, hate and vulgarity. Sometimes, they also hurt religious sentiments, he said.

In a related development, BJP MLA Ram Kadam has filed a complaint at Ghatkopar police station against the makers of Tandav for allegedly insulting Hindu gods. "Strict against should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series," he said.

'‘OTT platforms having absolute freedom from censorship has led to repeated attacks on Hindu sentiments which I strongly condemn. I spoke to the I & B Minister and requested that OTT content be regulated in the interest of integrity of India and we are fast moving in that direction,’’ said Kotak.

As far as Tandav is concerned, Kotak said it seemed that the makers were deliberately mocking Hindu gods and disrespecting religious sentiments.

In his letter, Kotak said it has been observed that lately, OTT platforms had become very popular, especially among youth. ‘’This platform is free from censorship and under this purview of freedom, they are taking undue advantage. There is no autonomous body governing OTT platforms or digital content. Now, there is an urgent need to regulate these ,’’ he noted.

The online sentiment, however, was, 'if u don't like it then don't watch it.' Another one chipped in: Supreme Court ne bola hai na. Apart from the juvenile, there were mature reactions reactions, too. Said S Majumder@SmSrabanti:

Just completed watching Taandav.. Where exactly did the Hindu sentiment get hurt, can someone please tell me? Why our sentiments are getting so fragile day-by-day BTW? If you are angry with how politics is shown, then please watch Disney kid's movies.''

''Reminds me of the time when the Congress government banned the movie Aandhi. Barring the fact that it had a female politician, nothing else was common with the then PM Indira Gandhi. I hope this government is not as brainless,'' said another post.