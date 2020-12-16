'Bizarre that a 50 plus something actor is acting opposite a 19-year-old actress': Dia Mirza on male-dominated industry

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has said that it's 'bizarre' to see middle-aged actors cast opposite teenage actresses. The 'Sanju' actress has said that actors do it to 'extend their own shelf life' in this male-dominated industry.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Dia spoke about how stories are not being written for older female characters and said, "It is even more unfortunate to see an older man playing younger parts. The idea of beauty is always associated with youthfulness. I think that is why there is a large interest in consuming younger faces."