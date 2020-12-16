'Bizarre that a 50 plus something actor is acting opposite a 19-year-old actress': Dia Mirza on male-dominated industry

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has said that it's 'bizarre' to see middle-aged actors cast opposite teenage actresses. The 'Sanju' actress has said that actors do it to 'extend their own shelf life' in this male-dominated industry.
In a recent interview with ETimes, Dia spoke about how stories are not being written for older female characters and said, "It is even more unfortunate to see an older man playing younger parts. The idea of beauty is always associated with youthfulness. I think that is why there is a large interest in consuming younger faces."
She said that actress Neena Gupta is an 'aberration' to this and some filmmakers have been offering the 'Badhai Ho' actress roles that defeat her age. However, other middle-aged actresses are still struggling and aren’t being cast because no stories are being written for them, she added.
Speaking about younger actresses being cast opposite 50-year-old actors, Mirza said, "The industry is male-dominated. Older men like to be cast opposite younger women to extend their own shelf life. It is bizarre that a 50 plus something actor is acting opposite a 19-year-old actress."
The former beauty queen, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' in 2001, was last seen in 'Thappad'.
