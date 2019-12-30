Bizarre! Deepika Padukone commits an unforgivable fashion blunder

Just when we thought that Deepika Padukone can never go wrong with her aesthetic couture, she proved us wrong with her latest blunder. The actress who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Chhapaak, has been donning all kinds of stylish outfits such as powersuits, sarees and bodycon dresses, but recently, she was spotted wearing a bizarre ensemble that made the fashion police cringe to the core.

To being with the inside out trend, which works well if done with care, Deepika’s pairing hurts the eye. A white shirt layered with a black corset top, mom jeans and strappy heels. It’s certainly a lot to deal with.

Have a look at the pictures below.