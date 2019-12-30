Bizarre! Deepika Padukone commits an unforgivable fashion blunder

Just when we thought that Deepika Padukone can never go wrong with her aesthetic couture, she proved us wrong with her latest blunder. The actress who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Chhapaak, has been donning all kinds of stylish outfits such as powersuits, sarees and bodycon dresses, but recently, she was spotted wearing a bizarre ensemble that made the fashion police cringe to the core.
To being with the inside out trend, which works well if done with care, Deepika’s pairing hurts the eye. A white shirt layered with a black corset top, mom jeans and strappy heels. It’s certainly a lot to deal with.
Have a look at the pictures below.
The moving trailer of the Deepika’s film Chhapaak has already become a talk among the people with the movie's spine chilling narrative.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film narrates the saga of the courageous journey of Malti, played by Deepika, who fights through all the hardships in courts. Co-star Vikrant is portraying the role of Amol, her supporter and later love interest.
The movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Laxmi is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.
Penned by Atika Chohan, 'Chhapaak' is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)