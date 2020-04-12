Biwi No. 1: Deepika Padukone makes delicious pizza at 4 AM for hubby Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone turned "masterchef" for her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, and treated him to some delicious pizza at 4 AM, while everyone was asleep.
Ranveer took to Instagram stories, where he shared a string of photographs, showing the entire process of making their midnight snack. The Gully Boy actor also mentioned that Deepika learned from the famous Chef Paola Bassetti.
Singh also shared a quirky caricature of his wife and himself. In the cartoon sketch Ranveer is dressed as a bloated Mickey Mouse while Deepika, as a slim and trim Minnie Mouse, holds a spatula and salt shaker.
Complementing his better half, 'Mickey' Ranveer writes: "Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai (way to the heart is through the stomach) @deepikapadukone."
Earlier, the Chhapaak actress shared picture making a Thai spread with Green curry, Tom Yum soup and Papaya salad.
Ranveer and Deepika took to their social media, where they said that they are contributing to the relief fund. However, the couple did not reveal an amount.
"In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND, and hope that you will too. We're all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind," the two wrote.
On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in Kabir Khan's cricket drama "83". Deepika also has Shagun Batra's next coming up, where she co-stars with Ananya Panday.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)