Bipasha Basu throws a surprise birthday bash for husband Karan Singh Grover; see photos

Trust Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu to take it up a notch for any given special occasion. On Wednesday, the glamour queen threw a surprise birthday for husband Karan Singh Grover.

The power couple was seen dressed to the nines at Karan's birthday bash. While Bipasha stunned us in an LBD, the birthday boy went with the classic black and white semi-formal look.

The actor-turned-artist was pleasantly surprised to see his close friends and family waiting to celebrate his special day at Recca, Fort.

In attendance at the surprise bash were entrepreneur Rohini Iyer, designer Rocky S and model Rajiv Adatia to bring in the new-age artist's birthday.

The heartthrob will be spending the rest of his birthday with his wife Bipasha Basu and family.

On the work front, Karan has a packed 2022 with multiple projects and a highly awaited art exhibition coming up next month that's sure to take our breath away!

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 11:53 AM IST