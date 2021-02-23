Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover share pics from their exotic Maldives getaway

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, recently jetted off for an exotic Maldives vacation with his wife Bipasha Basu.

The duo have been posting stunning picture on Instagram and giving fans glimpses of the serene blue sea in the Maldives.

The 'Raaz' actress shared a picture from Karan's birthday celebration with a romantic message alongside the image: "My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here..@iamksgofficial birthday I love you."