Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover share pics from their exotic Maldives getaway

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, recently jetted off for an exotic Maldives vacation with his wife Bipasha Basu.
The duo have been posting stunning picture on Instagram and giving fans glimpses of the serene blue sea in the Maldives.
The 'Raaz' actress shared a picture from Karan's birthday celebration with a romantic message alongside the image: "My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here..@iamksgofficial birthday I love you."
She also shared an adorable video of them enjoying floating breakfast in a pool.
Sharing it, she wrote, "When you have to patao the birthday boy to share his breakfast spread with you."
Check out the pictures and videos here:
After working together in the film 'Alone', Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016.
The couple recently co-starred in the thriller web series 'Dangerous', also featuring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.
Karan will soon be seen in the sequel of Zee TV's drama series 'Qubool Hai', alongside Surbhi Jyoti.