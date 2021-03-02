Bipasha Basu drops stunning bikini pics from her exotic vacay in Maldives

After being a part of hits such as "Ajnabee", "Raaz", "No Entry" and "Bachna Ae Haseeno", she has been away from the silver screen for a while now.

Asked if she ever feared losing stardom, Bipasha told IANS: "I have never been a desperate person. I have been a lucky girl and I have always lived by my own rules and not the industry norms, because when I started off I was called a bohemian because of the way I was... Fearing losing stardom, I don't know, but yeah, fearing losing relevance definitely."

She said the fear exists because there is so much investment involved as a person into it, and not just as an actor.

"I would have that little fear of losing relevance, but losing stardom, not so much, because I am the same person that I am. Right from the beginning...my wants have been simple," said the actress, whose roles in films like "Jism" and "Raaz" stereotyped her as a 'bold' actress.

Among her other films are "Footpath", "Corporate", "Omkara", "Dhoom 2", "Goal" and "Race".

Bipasha's last big screen outing was the 2015 film "Alone", after which the couple tied the knot in April 2016.

On the work front, the couple was seen in the thriller web series “Dangerous”, which also starred Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut and Nitin Arora.