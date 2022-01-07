Bipasha Basu Birthday Special: 10 impressive workout videos of the ultimate fitness icon

When it comes to being fit and fabulous, there is no better name than Bipasha Basu! Even before social media brought fitness into 'trend,' the actress has been vocal about the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Leading by example, the star has been an inspiration to many! The star's Instagram profile is a go-to spot to receive a positive vibe and get serious fitness inspiration!

Even though she has shelled out serious body goals through her screen presence, Bipasha Basu took her passion for fitness a level higher by launching a solo fitness DVD called Love Yourself: Fit & Fabulous You in 2010.

Later in 2011, she released Break Free, a 30-minute dance routine, and in 2014 she launched the much-awaited third instalment of her Love Yourself DVD fitness series, Unleash.

It all came at a time when there were not many celebrities who were working towards a creating collective consciousness of being healthy. Bipasha Basu introduced the world to different fitness routines and allowed them a peek into her secret.

As Bipasha Basu celebrates her birthday, here's looking at some of her workout videos that will motivate you to hit the gym:

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 02:24 PM IST