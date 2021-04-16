Binge watch guide: List of movies, series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and SonyLiv

We are living in an unpredictable time where we can't step out of our houses much and we can't meet anyone. One thing that we can count on though is our ability to binge-watch. Our OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and SonyLiv have come to our rescue and we can rely on them to keep us entertained and it will stop us from being a couple of glum chums.
Here is a list of movies you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and SonyLiv:
Netflix:
English movies:
The Prom (Musical comedy)
Point Blank (Action Thriller)
Forrest Gump (Comedy-drama)
Hotel Transylvania 1&2 (Animated comedy)
Leap Year (Romantic comedy)
Hindi movies:
3 idiots (Comedy-drama)
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Comedy-drama)
Talaash ( Crime Thriller)
Tanu Weds Manu (Romantic comedy-drama)
Hum Aapke Hain Koun (Romantic Drama)
Amazon Prime:
English movies:
Love and Other Drugs (Romantic Comedy-Drama)
Joker (Psychological Thriller)
Harry Potter Series - Parts 1-7 (Fantasy)
The Godfather Series - Parts 1,2&3 (Crime)
She's the Man (Romantic comedy sports)
Hindi movies:
Gully Boy (Musical drama)
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Musical Romantic drama)
Dil Chahta Hai (Romantic comedy-drama)
Sholay (Action-Adventure)
Break Ke Baad (Romantic comedy)
Disney+Hotstar
Begin your Marvel Education by following this exact order of the Marvel films:
Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain Marvel
Iron Man
Iron Man 2
Thor
Marvels Avengers
Iron Man 3
Thor: The Dark World
Captain America: The Winter soldier
Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2
Avengers:Age of Ultron
Ant Man
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange
Black Panther
Thor Ragnarok
Avengers: Infinity War
Ant-man and the wasp
Avengers: Endgame
SonyLiv
Movies and serials to watch on SonyLiv
Dark Waters (Environmental drama- English)
Mind Your Language: (Sitcom-English)
Spotlight (Biographical Drama-English)
Queen(Comedy-drama - Hindi)
