Binge List: From 'A Week Away' to 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare', here are the six best web series you should watch this week

Directed by the talented Shashank Shah, Season 2 of this delightful caper is as charming as the first. Zakir Khan who decided to build his make-belief paradise domain somewhere in Indore two years ago continues his see-saw life from there. Season 2 takes forward the story of Ronny Bhaiya who now becomes a youth leader and enters the political fray.

This comic caper showcases his many misadventures and challenges and what’s really funny are some of the allusions to the ‘90’s flicks and Govinda. Director Shashank Shah very ably handles this laugh-a-thon making the humour easy and free flowing. Zakir Khan is delightful. Kudos to the director to make an “unlikely hero” look like a hero and be so relatable and charming.

Title: Project 9191

Platform: Sony Liv

Language: Hindi