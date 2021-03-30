Binge List: From 'A Week Away' to 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare', here are the six best web series you should watch this week

‘Tis the time to twist ‘n’ turn through a rollercoaster OTT ride this week. It’s undiluted drama, racy cop capers, razor sharp tongue-in-cheek sarcastic humour, millennial fare and so much more… Enjoy!
Title: Nailed It! Double Trouble,
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
It’s manically crazy. When two clueless cake “artists” team up, the result is obviously ridiculous. But from there things get more and more bizarre. From best buds to brothers and sisters, these bakers are twice as bad, and it is indeed double trouble all the way. Watch this laugh-a-thon for a respite through your stressful day.
Title: A Week Away
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Teenage woes to a romantic drama, A Week Away is super cute. The plot is very simple. A troubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: Go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. Reluctant he picks the Christian summer camp expecting it to be dull and boring. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Bailee Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it. Indeed, a sweet film.
Title: Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare (Season 2)
Platform: Amazon Prime
Language: Hindi
Directed by the talented Shashank Shah, Season 2 of this delightful caper is as charming as the first. Zakir Khan who decided to build his make-belief paradise domain somewhere in Indore two years ago continues his see-saw life from there. Season 2 takes forward the story of Ronny Bhaiya who now becomes a youth leader and enters the political fray.
This comic caper showcases his many misadventures and challenges and what’s really funny are some of the allusions to the ‘90’s flicks and Govinda. Director Shashank Shah very ably handles this laugh-a-thon making the humour easy and free flowing. Zakir Khan is delightful. Kudos to the director to make an “unlikely hero” look like a hero and be so relatable and charming.
Title: Project 9191
Platform: Sony Liv
Language: Hindi
Can you stop a crime before it actually happens? Well, ‘Project 9191’ is a police unit dedicated to stop crime through interception of calls etc. It is racy and each episode keeps you hooked and at the edge of the seat. Will this unit succeed? Or will it get bogged down by bureaucracy, bogus calls and the in-fighting of two of its officers Pankaj and Sharat? Starring Satyajit Sharma, the gorgeous Vaibhav Tatwawaadi who delights in his character of a crooked cop, Trishna Mukherjee and others, this thriller is well-made.
Title: Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine
Platform: Voot Select
Language: English
This documentary series profiles hip-hop artist Tekashi 6ix9ine’s epic rise to notoriety and spectacular fall to convicted criminal. In the three-part series, director Karam Gill (Ice Cold, G-Funk) examines the manufactured celebrity through the lens of 6ix9ine’s controversial artistry, personal demons and mastery of social media, as a reflection of our times and the complicity of culture today. The series is narrated by Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian). Interesting!
Title: Hey Prabhu 2
Platform: MX Player
Language: Hindi
It’s breezy, fun and extremely relatable especially if you are a millennial. Tarun, the protagonist, is a social media influencer with followers in millions but in the real world, he seems to have a problem of getting along with real people and real problems. His hurdles are many and his struggles are real and awkward. Must watch!
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)