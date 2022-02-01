Bikini-clad Sara Ali Khan swims in -2 degrees temperature during Kashmir vacation

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying in Kashmir with her brother Ibrahim.

In the past couple of days, Sara took to Instagram and shared a string of images from her vacation.

Her recent post is a video that shows the actress taking a dip in sub-zero temperature wearing a bright pink bikini.

In one of the images, we can see Sara and Ibrahim happily posing against a snowy background. She also shared a video of Ibrahim skiing through the slopes.

"Home is where the brother is," Sara captioned the post.

In another post she wrote, “Icy breeze Time to freeze Iggy Potter I always tease Stalking him to smile and say cheese But I’m polite I always say please So it’s all good, we at ease.”

Reacting to the pictures, Sara and Ibrahim's aunt Saba commented, "Stay safe and have a fantastic time."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara recently wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar's film in Indore. The movie stars her opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Sara shared the first look that shows her and Vicky lovingly looking into each other's eyes.

Alongside the image, Sara penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed her gratitude to her team.

"Can't believe it's already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better," she wrote.

Sara also shared her experience working with Vicky.

"@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You're one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I've met, and I'm so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you," she added.

The name of the film has not been revealed yet.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:29 AM IST