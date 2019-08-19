Bikini clad Rakul Preet Singh is here to drive away your Monday blues

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most lauded actresses for multiple reasons including her love for fitness. Last seen in De De Pyaar De, Rakul Preet Singh has given some major fitness goals to her fans and followers. Including Yoga and weight training in her fitness regime, Rakul has finally flaunted her bikini body driving her fans crazy for her.
She is currently on a vacation in Ibiza and has been basking the Spanish sun in all its glory. Posting pictures of her time at the beach and by the shore, Rakul is seen in a black monokini paired with black denim shorts as she is all smiles. In another picture, she is seen in a navy blue colored bikini and it beautifully compliments her red highlighted locks. Take a look at the pictures.
She will next be seen in Marjaavaan, directed by Milap Zaveri, with Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, and Riteish Deshmukh.
