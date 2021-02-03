'Bikau porn singers': Kangana continues her Twitter tirade against Rihanna over tweet supporting farmers' protest

On Tuesday, after International pop sensation Rihanna's tweet extending her support to the ongoing farmers protest in India, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut called her a fool and a dummy.
Continuing her Twitter tirade against Rihanna, the 'Panga' actress took to the micro-blogging site to share a news report about 'who is Rihanna?' and tweeted, "Yes please India wants to know, to simplify to Indians, she is a singer much like Sunidhi Chauhan or Neha Kakkar ...what is so special about her, well... she can shake her b** cheeks and expose her a** crack right in to the camera lens while singing..ya that’s all. Nothing else."
Taking a jibe at former adult star Mia Khalifa, Kangana wrote, "Librus who are getting excited about these American porn stars giving paid opinions about our internal issues, well 99 percent India does not care or respect American way of life, one of the most debouched, money minded and self centred societies. So calm down fools ..."
She also shared BJP Mahila Morcha's National Incharge of Social Media Priti Gandhi's tweet about Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh lauding Rihanna and his alleged involvement in anti-Indian movements.
Ranaut added, "She hasn’t released a single song in 5 years, sells make up but looks like she is feeling Corona blues, Forbes estimated incomes are just PR gimmicks big sham,a million or two won’t hurt her right now, also notice in her tweet she did not commit to any opinion just a vague tweet."
Here are Kangana's subsequent tweets about Rihanna:
She then 'rested her case' with a rather problematic photo of Rihanna, contrasting it with a photo of herself offering up prayers.
"Right Wing role model VS Left Wing role model ...
I rest my case," she tweeted.
For those unversed, Rihanna had reacted to a news piece talking about the protest on Twitter and wrote: "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest ."