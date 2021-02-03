'Bikau porn singers': Kangana continues her Twitter tirade against Rihanna over tweet supporting farmers' protest

On Tuesday, after International pop sensation Rihanna's tweet extending her support to the ongoing farmers protest in India, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut called her a fool and a dummy.

Continuing her Twitter tirade against Rihanna, the 'Panga' actress took to the micro-blogging site to share a news report about 'who is Rihanna?' and tweeted, "Yes please India wants to know, to simplify to Indians, she is a singer much like Sunidhi Chauhan or Neha Kakkar ...what is so special about her, well... she can shake her b** cheeks and expose her a** crack right in to the camera lens while singing..ya that’s all. Nothing else."