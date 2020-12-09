Bihar student names Emraan Hashmi, Sunny Leone as parents, actor quips 'I swear he ain’t mine'

Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone are residents of this north Bihar town and though not married to each other, have a 20-year-old son studying in a college near here.

Authorities at the Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University were flummoxed when screenshot of a BA 2nd year students purported admit card, which has now gone viral on the social media, was brought to their notice.

The examinee, Kundan Kumar, is supposedly a student of Dhanraj Mahto Degree College, affiliated to the varsity and situated in Meenapur block of the district.

Against the column of fathers name is printed Emran Hasmi, which despite its different spelling brings to mind the Bollywood actor known for a licentious onscreen persona.

Moreover, the name of Leone, a porn star-turned- Bollywood actress, as the mother, and Chaturbhuj Sthan, the towns infamous red light area, as the address give away the mischief.

Reacting to a news report of the incident, Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter and wrote: "I swear he ain’t mine."