Biggest Deal in Bollywood: Salman Khan's 'Radhe' rights sold for Rs 230 cr to Zee Studios

Ahead of its mega release, Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai" has sold the satellite, digital, theatrical (India plus overseas) and music rights for an unprecedented amount of Rs 230 crore to Zee Studios.

With the entertainment industry slowly reviving amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this one is touted to be Bollywood’s biggest deal.

Salman’s previous films like “Race 3”, “Bharat” and “Dabangg 3”, have also premiered on television on Zee channels.

Khan had earlier said that “Radhe” will arrive in theatres on Eid 2021 provided the scenario is safe for people to come to cinema halls amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, "Radhe" was scheduled to hit Indian screens during the festival on May 22 this year but was delayed in the wake of the ongoing health crisis.

Asked about the impending release of "Radhe...", Khan said he wants the film to release on Eid 2021 but the date is yet to be locked.

"'Radhe..' will release when it has to. The situation is grave now... when people start going back to theatres and when they have money to spend on entertainment...

"We had made a commitment of Eid release last year and will give commitment for this Eid soon. If everything is clear, we will release it this Eid or it will release whenever it has to," he told reporters.

The release of "Radhe" is not more important than the health and safety of the audience, the actor emphasised.

"... Important thing is when we release 'Radhe' everyone should be safe that time in theatres. And God forbid, if something happens it won't be acceptable. We will have to plan it successfully," he said.

"COVID-19 is surging everywhere. It is still here and it will be here tomorrow as well," he added.

"Radhe" also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda.