'Bigg Boss OTT' stars Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat step out for dinner date in Mumbai; see pics

Actors and 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestants Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, who grabbed attention for their mushy moments on the show, stepped out for dinner on Friday evening. They were spotted at Shamita's sister Shilpa Shetty's restaurant, Bastian, in Worli.

For the evening, Shamita chose a figure-hugging beige outfit while raqesh kept it casual in a black shirt and blue jeans.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Shamita and Raqesh were a connection in 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Through the weeks, they hinted that they were attracted to each other and became one of the most-talked-about couples on the show.

Recently, Raqesh declared his love for Shamita and they have openly indulged in PDA. The two also shared their wish to explore their relationship outside 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Shamita Shetty will soon make her way in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 15' and will be seen inside the house with other contestants in including Umar Riaz and Donal Bisht.

She was among the top 3 finalists of the Karan Johar-hosted reality show. Actor Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy, defeating choreographer Nishant Bhat and Shamita in the finale round.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 09:02 PM IST