Updated on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 06:39 PM IST

'Bigg Boss OTT': Raqesh Bapat's niece Isha likes Divya Agarwal more than Shamita Shetty

After a long wait for the contestants in the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house to meet their family members, the day has finally arrived and the housemates got a chance to meet them ahead of the finale.

Bigg Boss announced the 'Freeze' task and later surprised the contestants by calling their family members.

Raqesh's niece Isha comments on Shamita's and his equation and said she loves it and said that she is proud of him and he's doing so well in the house. Isha also says that she likes Divya Agarwal more than Shamita Shetty.

That apart, Pratik's sister Prerna came inside and warned him to keep a thin line between his and Neha's friendship, whereas, on the other hand, Neha's sister Rashi Bhasin praised their friendship and said that everyone in the outside world loves her.

One moment in the house that made everyone teary eyed is Shamita's and her mother's long-awaited reunion. Her mother Sunanda said that she's the queen and she has played the game with dignity. Apart from that, she spread positivity within the contestants and gave happy vibes. Her mother said that she likes Raqesh Bapat.

When Shamita asked, "Isn't Raqesh sweet?" her mom answered, "He is such a sweet man, he's a gentleman."

'Bigg Boss OTT' streams on Voot.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 06:39 PM IST
