

Updated on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 06:37 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT: Contestants will now play solo in the house

The buzzer to change connection has been removed from the house. Well initially Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty seemed to be sharing a good friendship. Though the connection was often seen fighting but also making up the very next moment.
IANS
'Bigg Boss OTT' till now was all about the game of connections but finally all connections in the house are dissolved and now it's time for the contestants to play solo.

Bigg Boss announced that all connections are free now to play their individual game, as per their thoughts and strategy.

The buzzer to change connection has been removed from the house. Well initially Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty seemed to be sharing a good friendship. Though the connection was often seen fighting but also making up the very next moment.

All contestants - Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal - will further play their individual game.

'Bigg Boss OTT' streams on Voot.


Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 06:37 PM IST





