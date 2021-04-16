Bigg Boss or Evil Eye? Taapsee Pannu spotted at Mumbai airport with a quirky bag; see pics

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who been busy with her practicing for her forthcoming movie 'Shabaash Mithu', was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday. She jetted off from the city with her sister Shagun Pannu.

For her airport ensemble, Taapsee opted for a white and blue printed ethnic suit. She completed her look with a pink hairband, matching facemask and Kolhapuri flats. However, what grabbed everyone's attention was her quirky shoulder bag.

The golden tote bag had embroidered evil eye logo on it, which, according to netizens, looked similar to the logo of Salman Khan's infamous reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

Check out the pictures here: