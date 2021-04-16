Bigg Boss or Evil Eye? Taapsee Pannu spotted at Mumbai airport with a quirky bag; see pics

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who been busy with her practicing for her forthcoming movie 'Shabaash Mithu', was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday. She jetted off from the city with her sister Shagun Pannu.
For her airport ensemble, Taapsee opted for a white and blue printed ethnic suit. She completed her look with a pink hairband, matching facemask and Kolhapuri flats. However, what grabbed everyone's attention was her quirky shoulder bag.
The golden tote bag had embroidered evil eye logo on it, which, according to netizens, looked similar to the logo of Salman Khan's infamous reality show 'Bigg Boss'.
Check out the pictures here:
Meanwhile, on a professional note, the actor will be next seen in sports dramas 'Shabaash Mithu'
Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, 'Shabaash Mithu' revolves around the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain, Mithali Dorai Raj, who is considered a beacon of women's cricket across the world. The film is being produced by Viacom18 Studios.
For the forthcoming biopic, the actor had been training under cricketer Mithali's friend and ex-colleague Nooshin Al Khadeer. Nooshin taught her not only Mithali's iconic cricket style but also the other finer aspects of emulating the ace cricketer on the big screen, such as her poise, stance, and unique traits.
Apart from 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee's impressive line-up of films include 'Looop Lapeta', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap.
