Bigg Boss 15: Rhea Chakraborty offered Rs 35 lakh per week to participate in Salman Khan’s reality show?

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in a drugs case related to her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has reportedly been approached for the upcoming season of Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Now, according to a report by Bollywood Life, the makers have offered Rhea Rs 5 lakh a day, which comes around Rs 35 lakh per week.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ will premiere on October 2, 2021. The makers have confirmed several contestants, namely, Shamita Shetty, Sahil Shroff, Pratik Sehejpal, Donal Bosht, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz.

So far some of the highest paid contestants include 'Dhoom' actress Rimi Sen who earned Rs 2.25 crores from the show.

Late actor Sidharth Shukla who won season 13 was paid around Rs 35 to 40 lakh for a two week stay inside the house last year as a senior in season 14.

Meanwhile in season 13, television actress Rashami Desai was the highest paid contestant with Rs 21 lakh per week.

Last year, Rhea was accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and money laundering by his family.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik were among the others who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Bollywood-drugs mafia case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was accused of having facilitated the procurement of drugs for consumption by the actor. The actress was later released on bail.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rhea was last seen next in 'Chehre'. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Krystle D'souza in pivotal roles.

Besides that, Rhea also topped the Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2020 list. Also, in the Top 10 were - Adline Castelino (Miss Universe 2020 - 3rd Runner-up) at number 2, Disha Patani at number 3, Kiara Advani at number 4 and Deepika Padukone at number 5.

