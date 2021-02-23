Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik will marry Abhinav Shukla again, is looking forward to his plans

Everyone’s eyes were set on television, for India was to get the winner of Bigg Boss season 14 after 140 days. The show certainly brings money and fame to the contestants but staying inside the house is no easy task. But the three finalists: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Krishna Vaidya, and Nikki Tamboli made it to the last day. And Rubina, India’s sanskari bahu and shakti, was finally declared the winner of the season on Sunday midnight.

Rubina, who was one of the strongest contestants ever since she entered the house, had dealt with many ups and downs in the housekeeping her head high. Her personal life was broken and served for the people to pass on judgements, but she stood for herself and her decisions. And she confesses, who helped her sail through was her life partner Abhinav Shukla, who too proved to have come a long way despite not being ‘so loud’ like other contestants.

Rubina, in an earlier episode revealed that she and Abhinav had plans to separate and later the two realised their love for each other and how they still are deeply connected. In a recent Valetine’s day special interview when Abhinav proposed Rubina for marriage, their fans screamed ‘Yes’ and so as Rubina. Stepping out of the house, as the actress headed towards her vanity van, we caught up with her for a quick chat. Excerpts:

Do you plan to marry again as Abhinav proposed to you during Valentine’s Day episode?

Yes I will. I am so looking forward to Abhinav’s plans. I only met him for two minutes post my victory; let’s see what he has in store for me.

During the show the audience saw many personal aspects of your married life and being a celebrity, judgements are bound to happen, how are you planning to deal with it?

I want to keep an attitude of embracing on what I have honestly portrayed by taking it gracefully. There is no iota of regret of what I have shared. I have lived my journey with utmost honesty and when I say honesty then I have been honest with all my acceptance, confession and all my embracing that I am a flawed human being with so many mistakes, but that’s what makes me unique.

Apart from the trophy, fame, and money what is that one thing you think you have achieved in this show?

I have achieved lifelong understanding of my partner. And that’s more victorious for me than anything else because for me relationships matter the most. Our relationship has strengthened manifold in these past few weeks.

You had made some good relations with other contestants but with time they turned ugly. How do you plan to navigate the situation now since most are your work colleagues?

The relationships which I made I want to take them forward, transform them and evolve with them. The relationships which have gone sour, I have given them a clean slate. Whatever negativity and sourness happened inside the house, I have left it behind. I am open to creating new equations with them again and I would welcome them with open hearts.

How has this entire journey of 140 days, impacted you as a person?

I have evolved a lot...to say the least. I have learnt that every failure is a stepping stone towards success and I feel no shame in embracing the fact that I am a flawed human being. There was a fear of rejection and how people would pass on judgements...but I have overcome that fear.

I see this learning as a victory because as humans we go in denial mode and fail to see what’s wrong with us. But my tenure at the House has taught me to embrace those and also opened up my mind where I can now understand myself better.I would call it no less than a personal evolution.

How are you going to celebrate this victory?

Well, it’s a grand feeling. I have no idea how I am going to celebrate this because the feeling that I actually made it, is yet to entirely sink in. But I am really looking forward to celebrating this with my family and folks.