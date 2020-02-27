'Bigg Boss 13' runner-up Asim Riaz to star with Jacqueline Fernandez? Deets inside

Bollywood's diva Jacqueline Fernandez took social media by storm when she shared a BTS video, featuring 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Asim Riaz. The post went viral on the internet, courtesy to the buzz around the reality show fame. It also left fans speculating about Asim and Jacqueline's new project!

In the video that Jacqueline posted on Wednesday, both can be seen in athleisure ensembles, posing for a boomerang. The video was taken at a dance studio and Asim also posted a story on Instagram, of him moonwalking.