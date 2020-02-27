'Bigg Boss 13' runner-up Asim Riaz to star with Jacqueline Fernandez? Deets inside

Bollywood's diva Jacqueline Fernandez took social media by storm when she shared a BTS video, featuring 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Asim Riaz. The post went viral on the internet, courtesy to the buzz around the reality show fame. It also left fans speculating about Asim and Jacqueline's new project!
In the video that Jacqueline posted on Wednesday, both can be seen in athleisure ensembles, posing for a boomerang. The video was taken at a dance studio and Asim also posted a story on Instagram, of him moonwalking.
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz are prepping for an upcoming music video. The duo will feature in a music video by T-series and are rehearsing for the same. The video is yet another remake by the banner and is being composed by Tanishq Bagchi. Jacqueline and Asim will be choreographed by Shabina Khan for the music video. Choreographer Shabina is known for the viral 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' moves and has also worked for a few other Salman Khan songs.
What's more exciting is, this is Asim Riaz's firt project after his stint in 'Bigg Boss 13'. Although the actor lost the trophy to Sidharth Shukla, he's won a huge fanbase. There were rumours of the runner up's Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions, however Karan Johar had rubbished the rumours.
