'Bigg Boss 13' contestants mention Salman Khan's ex Aishwarya Rai Bachchan again

'Bigg Boss 13' contestants brought up Salman Khan's past again on the show. Sidharth Shukla initiated a conversation mentioning Salman's ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Well, Mrs. Bachchan is the topic of conversation in the Bigg Boss house again and it's Sidharth Shukla who initiated the topic.

After Asim Riaz won the captaincy task and became the captain of the house, the Kashmiri model told Mahira Sharma that they should celebrate it with Kashmir's delicacy. He told Mahira they should make 'apna Kashmiri pulao'.

Sidharth Shukla took the opportunity to poke fun at Asim and Mahira and started singing 'Apun Bola Tu Meri Laila.' Paras Chhabra also joined the banter and sang along. For those who don't know, the song is from Aishwarya and Shah Rukh Khan's 2000 hit film, 'Josh'.

This isn't the first time Salman's ex has been mentioned. Earlier in the season, During a 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Himanshi told Salman that she considered herself as Aishwarya Rai when the former asked her if she felt a resemblance to any actress. This left Salman stunned and speechless for a few seconds as he was unable to come back with a perfect response.

Sidharth Dey had also spoken about Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.' Reportedly, the two fell in love during the shoot of the movie.