'Big love': Kiara Advani receives an adorable birthday wish from rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra; see pic

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Saturday penned a sweet birthday note for his rumoured girlfriend, actress Kiara Advani.

Sidharth, who will be seen with Kiara in their upcoming movie 'Shershaah', shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the film on Instagram.

The actor said that Shershaah's journey with her has been incredible. "Happy Birthday Ki. Shershaah's journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories from this one... Stay amazing. Big love."

Kiara reposted his birthday wish on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank you Captain."

In the picture, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen in the get-up of their characters from the war film. The couple had their attention on the camera and appeared to be observing a shot.