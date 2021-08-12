Big fan moment for Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu after meeting Salman Khan

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu had her big fan moment after meeting Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday.

“Thank you @beingsalmankhan sir. I am a big fan of you and it’s like a dream come true for me,” she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also shared the same picture and captioned it as, “Happy for u silver medallist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always!”

Besides Khan, Chanu also met legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

"Loved meeting @sachin_rt Sir this morning! His words of wisdom & motivation shall always stay with me. Really inspired," the Indian weightlifter tweeted.

"Equally happy to meet you this morning, @mirabai_chanu! It was wonderful talking to you about your inspiring journey from Manipur to Tokyo. You've got places to go in the coming years, keep working hard," Sachin Tendulkar replied to Chanu.

Chanu opened India's medals tally at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics after she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category.

The Indian weightlifter last week received a rousing reception in Imphal as she arrived in her native state Manipur, after a sensational show at the Tokyo Games. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur had felicitated India's first medal winner Mirabai Chanu after she landed from Tokyo.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 09:31 AM IST