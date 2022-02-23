Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli reveals different treatment given to her and brother Agastya over domestic chores

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter has opened up on being at the receiving end of different treatments given to sons and daughters when it comes to dealing with domestic chores and issues.

In an interaction with the portal SheThePeople, Navya said that when there are guests at her home, her mother Shweta Bachchan asks her to go and get something for them and play the host, but the same does not apply to her younger brother Agastya.

She went on to say that in most of the households, and especially in joint families, the responsibility to run the house or play the host always lands up on the shoulders of the daughters, and that such behaviour ingrains women into believing that they are the ones who must look after the house.

Netizens appreciated Navya for speaking up on the issue and several users even shared similar experiences that they have faced in their own households.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar too lauded Navya's efforts to create awareness around gender equality through her message.

In the past too, Navya has been vocal about advocating women empowerment. She is a young entrepreneur herself and is one of the founders of Aara Health, a healthcare company which mainly caters women.

She also runs an NGO called 'Project Naveli' which works towards fighting the issue of gender inequality in the country.

Navya graduated from New York's Fordham University in 2020. She has even modelled for her mother Shweta's fashion label in the past.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 10:45 AM IST