Big B congratulates 'Bhoothnath Returns' co-star Usha Jadhav for winning best actor at IFFI 2019

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday congratulated his former co-actor Usha Jadhav who bagged the Silver Peacock Award for Best Female Actor at the 2019 International Film Festival of India for her film 'Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005'.

The megastar took to his Twitter to pen a heart-warming message for the actor who had worked with him in his 2014 release 'Bhoothnath Returns'.

"T 3566 - CONGRATULATIONS .. !!, Usha Jadhav for winning Best Actor Award at the IFFI, just concluded in GOA .. @ushajadhav Proud of you .. and an honour to have worked with you in Bhootnath Returns," tweeted Big B.

'A proud moment for her parents .. Parents be the blessings eternal,' added the veteran actor alongside a few snaps, featuring the actor receiving the award and posing with her parents.