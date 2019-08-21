Bhumika Chawla turns to web series after several flops in Bollywood

Bhumika Chawla was best known for her debut film, with Salman Khan. The actress was then seen as a simple girl in the 2003 release Tere Naam. Since then she has worked in several films but none managed to make a name at the Box Office.

Bhumika will now be seen in a web series with Kalki Koechlin, titled 'All Illusions: Sab Bhram'. Bhumi after entering in South Film industry quickly garnered spotlight and made her move to Bollywood. Her debut Tere Naam become a beloved film but since she was seen in films like Run with Abhishek Bachchan, and later worked with Salman Khan again in 'Silsile' and 'Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa'.

After delivering flops back to back she took a hiatus from the industry but then returned to the screen as a supporting role in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Love Story', which came in 2016. While the film became a hit, the actress wasn’t seen on screen again.

She will now be seen on the small screen for a Zee5 web series. The show starring Kalki follows a novelist who is dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder as she pursues a story.