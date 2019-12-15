Bhumi Pednekar - when the glamour lies in talent

Bhumi’s career has had a remarkable trajectory encompassing several taboo-trashing characters. Let’s look at two other films of Bhumi which I have watched with great interest. In her debut-making film, Dum Lagake Haisha, Bhumi had the most non-typical role possible for a starry-eyed newcomer.

She intrepidly essayed the role of an overweight woman, who is spurned by her husband, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. After a bitter marriage, they end up in the court for a divorce; but when sentenced to spend six months with each other, the brawling couple unwittingly begin to understand and approve of each other.

In a rather contrived climax, Ayushmann literally bears the weight of his wife and his guilt on his shoulders in a competition which entails carrying your spouse and running to the winning post. The film was a success; and Bhumi bagged every Best Debutant award that year.

The actress quickly shed the excess weight subsequently but fortunately seemed in no hurry to take on a glamorous role and play just another ingenue. Her second film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha had a meaty role for her as a new wife who demands adequate sanitation in her marital home in a village and refuses to kowtow to what she considers her husband's unacceptable laxity on this issue.

Since then, Bhumi has also been seen as a forthright girl unwilling to dodge confronting her fiance's erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, a woman on the run with dacoits in Sonchiriya and a sharp shooter in her sixties in Saand Ki Aankh.

Bhumi’s success shows it’s a misconception to think that a leading lady needs to be dressed in western clothes and have fluttering false eyelashes to be considered attractive. Bhumi doesn’t lean on MAC or Gucci to score brownie points.

She gives well nuanced performances, and her on screen look is realistically in sync with the small-town girl characters she plays. Significantly, her films are box-office winners, and the fact that she is paired opposite mainstream heart-throbs like Ayushmann, Kartik, Vicky is testimony to her acceptance. She has even scored a hat-trick of hits with Ayushmann.

The actress has an interesting line up of assignments: Karan Johar's production Bhoot with Vicky Kaushal; Karan Johar’s (yes, again) Takht a multi-starrer alongside Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi; Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare directed by Alankrita Srivastava of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame; and Durgavati, a woman-oriented film presented by Akshay Kumar.

There are some in the industry who think that Bhumi has acquired an image by repeatedly playing small-town girls (interestingly, we don’t seem to as easily classify actresses playing a variety of glamour girls as image-bound). Maybe one of the forthcoming films will tap the yet-to-be-showcased glamorous side of Bhumi.

Maybe she will sport designer brands and keep the make-up specialists busy...Or maybe she won’t. Be that as it may, the actress has already showed us it doesn’t really matter either way...as long as the character is riveting.

Dinesh Raheja is an author, columnist,TV scriptwriter, and film historian.