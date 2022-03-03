Bhumi Pednekar welcomes new family member - Beau

Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is beaming with joy now that the Pednekar family has added a new family member - Beau! Bhumi got herself a pet dog couple of months back. She finally took to Instagram to proudly reveal her family’s ‘life-changing’ decision and also introduce her pup to her fans!

Bhumi says, “We’ve finally welcomed a new family member - Beau Pednekar. His energy has changed our lives. He has made me kinder and more compassionate. My love for animals has only gone deeper since beau happened to us.”

Bhumi has a mighty slate of films that includes Anubhav Sinha’s 'Bheed', Ajay Bahl’s 'The Ladykiller', Shashank Khaitan’s 'Govinda Naam Mera', Akshay Kumar starrer 'Raksha Bandhan', Sudhir Mishra’s 'Afwaa' and Gauri Khan produced 'Bhakshak'.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:09 AM IST