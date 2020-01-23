Bhumi Pednekar starts shooting for Akshay Kumar's horror-thriller 'Durgavati'

Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' has kickstarted the shooting for her upcoming film, 'Durgavati'. The horror thriller will be presented by Akshay Kumar. Bhumi and Akshay took to their Instagram on Thursday and share a glimpse of the same.
Bhumi shared a still from her script reading session of 'Durgavati' on her Instagram handle.
The post on Wednesday night was captioned as, "Let's do this... #newbeginnings #durgavati #chanchalchauhan #bhopal #gratitude"
In her post, the script with the film's name, and draft number can be seen clearly. It seems Bhumi is ready to delve deep into the script ahead of the filming with some black coffee on the side.
Reportedly, the film will follow the storyline of Telugu horror 'Bhaagamathie'.
The actress also shared another post announcing that she has kickstarted the 'most special' film of her life. Bhumi shared a picture of herself seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga and wrote, "With her blessings we start #Durgavati 🙏🏻 Need all your support and love as I start the most special film of my career. @akshaykumar sir I am ready to stand tall and strong :) #AshokG sir"
Bhumi who last starred in 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' is also busy with her two upcoming releases 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' and 'Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship'.
The film produced by Vikram Malhotra and directed by Ashok is scheduled to hit the floors this month.
Inputs from ANI
