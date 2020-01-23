Bhumi Pednekar starts shooting for Akshay Kumar's horror-thriller 'Durgavati'

Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' has kickstarted the shooting for her upcoming film, 'Durgavati'. The horror thriller will be presented by Akshay Kumar. Bhumi and Akshay took to their Instagram on Thursday and share a glimpse of the same.

Bhumi shared a still from her script reading session of 'Durgavati' on her Instagram handle.

The post on Wednesday night was captioned as, "Let's do this... #newbeginnings #durgavati #chanchalchauhan #bhopal #gratitude"

In her post, the script with the film's name, and draft number can be seen clearly. It seems Bhumi is ready to delve deep into the script ahead of the filming with some black coffee on the side.