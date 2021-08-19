Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in a sexy brown bikini; Kiara Advani, Tahira Kashyap react

Advertisement

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has scooped out some time from her busy schedule for a quick getaway.

On Thursday, the actress dropped a stunning picture of herself sunbathing in a brown bikini. She added a dramatic edge to it by accessorising the look with an oversized hat.

Bhumi looks drop-dead gorgeous in the photo. "Enroute paradise," the actress wrote in the caption with a brown heart icon and hashtags like #instatravel and #love.

Take a look at her post here:

Bhumi's film industry colleagues took to the comments section of her post to compliment her.

The 'Bala' actress got fiery reactions from actress Kiara Advani and casting director Shanoo Sharma. "Uff," commented Kiara with a fire icon while Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha wrote: "Love this."

While Patralekhaa wrote, "Omgggg!Girl you are killing it," Tahira Kashyap called her "Hottiee."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi will be next seen in director Harshvardhan Kulkarni’s 'Badhaai Do'. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

Besides this, Bhumi will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s 'Raksha Bandhan'. Akshay Kumar will play the male lead in the film. Bhumi also has 'Mr Lele' with Vicky Kaushal lined up.

She will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht', co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky and Anil Kapoor.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 02:25 PM IST