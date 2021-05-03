Bhumi Pednekar seeks help for her aunt in Delhi, says 'day keeps getting tougher'

Amid the country's battle with deadly second wave of COVID-19, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.
After looking for an ICU for her friend's mom for the last 5 days, Bhumi on Monday tweeted, "This day keeps getting tougher. I need a VENTILATOR bed for my Mausi in Delhi NCR. She is in ICU but we need to shift her asap. If anyone knows of anything please send me a DM."
Minutes after posting the tweet, the 'Saandh Ki Aankh' actor revealed that her aunt has found the help she needed.
"Thank you for the help my Twitter family. My mausi got help. Thank you everyone who reached out to me. Overwhelmed by everything that’s happened in the last 3 weeks," she shared.
Earlier on Monday, the 'Durgamati' actor shared details of her friend's mom and wrote, "Have been looking for an ICU for our friends mom for 5 days. Have had many instances where it felt we might lose her & she fought back. Have to get her an ICU. Help!!!"
"We have been providing oxygen cylinders for the last 5 days so she can sustain on Bi-pap. Please DM them with leads," she added and tagged Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda
The actor, who has taken up the mantle of extending support to her fans and followers on social media, on Sunday lost two people to COVID-19 within a span of 24 hours.
Bhumi had taken to Twitter and shared, "Have lost 2 people we love from my immediate world in the last 24 hours, 3 super critical. I’ve spent my day looking for Oxygen & beds for the ones we can save. No space for grief. Only action. Really can’t wait for this to be over. Please do your bit.”
She recently collaborated with Ketto.org, South East Asia's leading crowdfunding platform for the 'COVID Warrior x Ketto' initiative to enable financial assistance to COVID-19 patients.
The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.
As the COVID-19 cases see a rampant surge in the country, India reported over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)