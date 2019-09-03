Bhumi Pednekar ruins Kartik Aaryan's 'full-on diet', sends a box of pizza

New Delhi: No matter how flawless, fit and larger than life they may seem, celebrities love binging on their favourite food just like the rest of us, and that's what makes them relatable.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', revealed that he is on "full-on diet" and his co-star Bhumi Pednekar is making sure that even while maintaining his fitness regime, the actor is getting to relish pizza.

Sporting a thick moustache and donning formal wear, Kartik can be seen enjoying his delicious box of pizza.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor revealed that the pizza was sent to him by Bhumi. Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "When Patni wants foodie Pati to look fit. Thank you @bhumipednekar for sending pizzas. Full on diet chal rahi hai Lucknow mein !! PatiPatniAurWoh." The star, who was last seen with Kriti Sanon in 'Luka Chuppi' will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday and Bhumi for the first time in the upcoming flick.