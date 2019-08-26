Bhumi Pednekar reveals Vedika's look from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi: Piquing curiosity of the audience, Bhumi Pednekar shared her first look from the upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' on Sunday.

The picture shows her dolled up in bright-coloured traditional attire, as she poses with her back towards the camera.

The picture shared on Instagram shows her wearing a yellow string blouse and a sheer purple dupatta with heavy embroidery on the border.

With her hair down featuring side braids adorned with small pink and white flowers, Bhumi is all decked up to set temperatures soaring! Though her face is not visible in the picture, she drops a hint about the glamorous side of her character in the film.