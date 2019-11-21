Bhumi Pednekar reveals how she drew inspiration from Karisma Kapoor for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi: Bhumi Pednekar has revealed that she was inspired by Karisma Kapoor's outstanding performance in 'Biwi No 1' and revealed how the star inspired her for her part in the upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.' The actor who will be seen playing the on-screen wife of Kartik Aaryan expressed how she has been always a huge fan of Karisma.

"I have been a huge fan of Karisma Kapoor since I was a child. I even bought a dress that was similar to the one she wore in Raja Hindustani. For me, she is the epitome of a commercial film heroine and I have seen and loved her films," said Bhumi.