Bhumi Pednekar receives sweet surprise from 'Durgavati' team, thanks them for making her feel 'special'

Apart from riding high on the success of her back to back hits, Bhumi Pednekar is also busy shooting for her upcoming horror film, 'Durgavati'. The actress who recently bagged several Best Actress awards for her role in 'Saandh ki Aankh', received a sweet surprise from her team on the sets of their Bhopal schedule.
'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actress Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to thank her team for the surprise. Posting a story about the same she wrote, " It feels amazing to come on set and have the team celebrate your success with you! Thank you team #Durgavati for making feel so special."
Bankrolled by Akshay Kumar, 'Durgavati' is Bhumi's yet another heroine-centric film. The horror flick is based on the Telugu hit 'Bhaagamathie' and the Hindi remake is also helmed by G. Ashok.
Pednekar recently bagged the 65th Filmfare's Best Actress Female Critics award for her performance in 'Saand Ki Aankh'. She essayed the role of Chandro Tomar in the movie that also starred Taapsee Pannu. Taapsee also received an award for her role in the biographical drama.
Bhumi was last seen in Vicky Kaushal's horror thriller 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' and Ayushmann Khuranna's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' in cameo roles. She has recently bagged her first project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
