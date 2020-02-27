Bhumi Pednekar receives sweet surprise from 'Durgavati' team, thanks them for making her feel 'special'

Apart from riding high on the success of her back to back hits, Bhumi Pednekar is also busy shooting for her upcoming horror film, 'Durgavati'. The actress who recently bagged several Best Actress awards for her role in 'Saandh ki Aankh', received a sweet surprise from her team on the sets of their Bhopal schedule.

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actress Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to thank her team for the surprise. Posting a story about the same she wrote, " It feels amazing to come on set and have the team celebrate your success with you! Thank you team #Durgavati for making feel so special."