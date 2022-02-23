Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao's song 'Hum Rang Hain' from 'Badhaai Do' is a soulful track with an important message

'Badhaai Do' that released in theatres on February 11, is still going strong at the box office even two weeks after its release. The makers, and the cast of the film have been winning hearts for being a family entertainer that is high on humour and drama, as well as the portrayal of a sensitive topic with utmost respect and sincerity.

The movie is being applauded for breaking stereotypes and has stirred up a much-needed conversation on acceptance, inclusivity and love in all forms.

Keeping the flow going, the makers have finally released the video of the most talked-about song from the movie, “Hum Rang Hain”.

As the name says, the song expresses the vibrant colors of relationships and showcases the most loved scene from the movie which is the pride parade.

The song is composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Shashaa Tirupati, Nakash Aziz, and Amit Trivedi.

'Badhaai Do' is the first Bollywood movie, to show the pride parade at such a large scale. The parade is said to be one of the most heart-warming scenes that is sure to give you goosebumps.

Viewers have taken to social media, and shared videos of the audience cheering and applauding while watching the pride parade, sharing how moved they were by this scene, making it an experience that is not to be missed in theatres.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

The film is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios and music partners, Zee Music Company.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 04:23 PM IST