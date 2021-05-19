Bhumi Pednekar pens down emotional note on her father's birth anniversary; shares throwback picture

Remembering her late father- Satish Pednekar on his birth anniversary, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar shared her childhood throwback picture along with an emotional note on Wednesday.

The 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha' actor took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture that features her childhood picture with her parents.

Alongside the adorable picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday papa. Now more than ever I feel you with us in everything that we have been doing. Your generosity, empathy, kindness and teachings are our guidance in these times. Love you and miss you every living second of our lives. #SatishPednekar."