Bhumi Pednekar, Milind Soman and others mistake Priya Malik's World Wrestling Championship gold medal for Tokyo Olympics

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar on Sunday mistakenly congratulated Indian wrestler Priya Malik for winning gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics instead of World Cadet Wrestling Championship 2021.
Wrestler Priya Malik won gold at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship, which is being held in Hungary.
However, sharing a picture of Malik, Bhumi wrote: "Baby gold gold gold gold gold gold," and added the hashtags 'Priya Malik', 'TokyoOlympics' and 'Olympics2021'.
Actors Milind Soman and Vatsal Seth were among the others who got brutally trolled for making the same mistake.
"Thank you Priya Malik! #gold #TokyoOlympics #wrestling welcome to Mt Olympus," Soman tweeted on Sunday.
Commenting on his post, netizens trolled him for sharing incorrect information and requested him to delete the tweet.
"Sir it's world wrestling championship and not Olympic... It is held in Hungary...fyi," wrote a user.
"Kindly google little and find out in which world sporting event she won... It's not mandatory to post congratulatory tweet without knowing about it," suggested another user.
"Sir pls delete this. She won at World Championship at Hungry. Even I got excited initially," commented another user.
Replying to this, Soman wrote: "I know now, still happy and I won't delete the tweet, sometimes its ok to make a mistake."
In a separate tweet, the model-actor expressed: "Sorry, should have checked before my earlier tweet, but was too overcome with joy. Priya Malik won Gold at the World wrestling Championships ! Onwards and upwards."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)