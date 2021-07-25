Bhumi Pednekar, Milind Soman and others mistake Priya Malik's World Wrestling Championship gold medal for Tokyo Olympics

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar on Sunday mistakenly congratulated Indian wrestler Priya Malik for winning gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics instead of World Cadet Wrestling Championship 2021.

Wrestler Priya Malik won gold at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship, which is being held in Hungary.

However, sharing a picture of Malik, Bhumi wrote: "Baby gold gold gold gold gold gold," and added the hashtags 'Priya Malik', 'TokyoOlympics' and 'Olympics2021'.