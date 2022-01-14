Bhumi Pednekar kickstarts 2022 with Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Bheed’ starring Rajkummar Rao

Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has been the go-to leading lady for eclectic content film-makers ever since her debut in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, which was directed by the supremely talented Sharat Kataria.

All through last year, Bhumi has collaborated with some of the coolest and forward-thinking filmmakers of our time like Anand L. Rai in ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Anubhav Sinha in ‘Bheed’, Shashank Khaitan in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and Harshvardhan Kulkarni in ‘Badhaai Do’.

Bhumi is thrilled to creatively collaborate with such empowering directors. She says, “2021 was definitely a challenging year for me. I again got an opportunity to play an array of characters that are so different from me and each other. But what made this year extremely special was that I got a chance to work with some of my most favourite film makers from my bucket list!”

She adds, “Starting the year with Harshvardhan Kulkarni, then Shashank Khaitan, Anand Rai sir and ending it with Anubhav Sinha sir, it was such an exciting year for me as an actor to be directed by these stalwarts in their own right.”

'Bheed' is billed as as social drama and also stars Rajkummar Rao and Dia Mirza.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 01:05 PM IST