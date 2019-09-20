Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar congratulate nominees of International Emmy Awards 2019

Washington D.C.: The much-awaited nominations for the 2019 International Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday (local time) with Netflix's India Original series 'Sacred Games', anthology film 'Lust Stories' and Amazon Prime Video's 'The Remix' nominated in different categories.

Scores of Bollywood celebrities came out on social media and poured their best wishes to the nominees as well as the creative minds behind it.

Rajkummar Rao on congratulating the entire team of 'Sacred Games' and 'Lust Stories' wrote, "I am so so proud of @radhika_apte @karanjohar #AnuragKashyap #ZoyaAkhtar #Dibakar #VikramMotwane @RonnieScrewvala #AshiDua @NetflixIndia team Sacred Games & team Lust stories. Congratulations. This is HUGE."