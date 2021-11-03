Bhumi Pednekar joins forces with United Nations to help combat climate change globally

Bhumi Pednekar has always been vocal about her passion for working towards climate change. Now a new feather has been added to her hat. The Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actress has been roped in for an international initiative called Purpose Campaign on climate change. The campaign is closely working with the United Nations globally to lead climate action campaigns across India, Brazil and South Africa.

One look at global reports over the last decade reveals an alarming uprise in the urgency of resolving this crisis. “These headlines only tell one side of the story. What gets lost in the text is that we can still limit human-induced climate change,” Bhumi shares.

Bhumi hopes that globally citizens unite for this endeavour. “Without countries and individuals joining hands, we cannot make the big changes required. Young people across India are already showing us a way ahead. Let’s join hands to set the future course of climate. Let’s change the headlines. Join the movement to support collective climate action in India,” Bhumi insists.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 07:00 AM IST