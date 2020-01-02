Bhumi Pednekar is a 'mood' as she poses in an emerald green bikini

Bhumi Pednekar has had a killer year where she has given multiple consecutive hits with Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Three out of four of her releases have been blockbusters and Bhumi was highly appreciated for her versatility.

It’s only fitting that she brings in the new year with a lot of positivity. Taking to her Instagram, Bhumi posted a picture in an emerald green bikini with the caption, “My Mood for the next decade ???? ????????????????‍♀️???? #HappyGirl #HappyNewYear #2020 #mood”. Take a look at the picture where she’s all smiles!