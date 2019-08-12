Bhumi Pednekar constructs hostel, new toilets for a girls’ school in Chambal valley

For Bhumi Pednekar, her blockbuster film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will always stay extremely close to her heart. The film saw her being cast opposite superstar Akshay Kumar and spoke about the government’s Swachh Bharat (Clean India) mission and also highlighted the need for women empowerment.

This film was a biopic of Anita Narre from Madhya Pradesh, who left her husband’s house as her in-laws didn’t have a toilet and Bhumi portrayed the role of a determined and progressive young woman from a small town with elan. She won accolades for her performance and won several top Best Actress awards.

No one knows that ever since she signed Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhumi has been doing her bit to promote hygiene and sanitation within all her touch points. And on the occasion of the second anniversary of the film, Bhumi has constructed a hostel and new toilets for a girl’s ashram in Chambal that she supports actively for close to 2 years now.

“Bhumi has been supporting Abhyudaya Ashram, a residential school in Madhya Pradesh that actively works at provides education and teaches the children employable skills to curb prostitution in the Chambal valley. Bhumi has constructed a hostel and new toilet for the girls of the ashram and this facility will be inaugurated on the occasion of Toilet’s 2nd anniversary!” reveals a source.