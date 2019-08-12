Bhumi Pednekar constructs hostel, new toilets for a girls’ school in Chambal valley

For Bhumi Pednekar, her blockbuster film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will always stay extremely close to her heart. The film saw her being cast opposite superstar Akshay Kumar and spoke about the government’s Swachh Bharat (Clean India) mission and also highlighted the need for women empowerment.
This film was a biopic of Anita Narre from Madhya Pradesh, who left her husband’s house as her in-laws didn’t have a toilet and Bhumi portrayed the role of a determined and progressive young woman from a small town with elan. She won accolades for her performance and won several top Best Actress awards.
No one knows that ever since she signed Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhumi has been doing her bit to promote hygiene and sanitation within all her touch points. And on the occasion of the second anniversary of the film, Bhumi has constructed a hostel and new toilets for a girl’s ashram in Chambal that she supports actively for close to 2 years now.
“Bhumi has been supporting Abhyudaya Ashram, a residential school in Madhya Pradesh that actively works at provides education and teaches the children employable skills to curb prostitution in the Chambal valley. Bhumi has constructed a hostel and new toilet for the girls of the ashram and this facility will be inaugurated on the occasion of Toilet’s 2nd anniversary!” reveals a source.
“The Morena-based school was established in 1992 to fight the prostitution of girls in the valley. The school looks to open up job opportunities for the children thus empowering them and also providing a better future to them. Bhumi has been supporting the school with funds and gifts for about two years and she has also been promoting the need for sanitation among girls in the valley. Bhumi discovered Abhyudaya when she visited the valley for her acclaimed film Son Chiriya’s shoot. She was moved deeply and instantly connected with their cause,” the informer adds.
When contacted, Bhumi confirmed saying, “Abhyudaya Ashram is working for an extremely good cause. I have and will always continue doing my bit for them and the girls of the Chambal valley.
In my heart, Chambal is a second home for me and I keep going back to Abhyudaya to see how the girls are doing. They have become my family and I intend to promote all necessary and important messages about sanitation, education, empowerment and equal rights of girls among the women of the valley.”
