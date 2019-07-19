Bhumi Pednekar celebrates her birthday on sets of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' with Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday

The cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh kick-started their Lucknow schedule earlier this month. Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar have been enjoying their shoot and will wrap up soon. A day ago, Bhumi celebrated her 30th birthday and it was a working one for her. The actress kick-started her birthday celebrations on the sets of her film with the entire cast and crew.
Kartik Aaryan, who plays Chintu Tyagi, Bhumi’s husband in the film shared a photo of him feeding the birthday cake to her. “Janam din ki bohot bohot shubh kaamnaayein @bhumipednekar ji. Aur cake sirf photo ke liye tha. Inhone nahi khaya.”
Ananya Panday also shared a photo of Bhumi while she was cutting the cake. She wrote, “On set birthdays. Hbd @bhumipednekar #PatiPatniAurWoh.” Even Bhumi’s sister, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana surprised her in Lucknow.
“Bhumi always celebrates her birthday with her family and friends. It’s an annual ritual for her to throw a party and give her near and dear ones a great time! Bhumi is turning 30 and the celebrations were going to be incredibly special. However, this is not going to be possible anymore. There is an extremely important sequence that needs to be filmed and the shoots fell on her birthday! Bhumi had to return to Lucknow to join her co-stars Kartik, who plays her husband in the film, and Ananya. Bhumi will have a month-long, non-stop shooting schedule in the city,” revealed an informer earlier.
Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Pati Patni Aur Woh is the official remake of the 1978 movie. The film starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. It is scheduled for release on December 6, 2019.