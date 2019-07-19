Bhumi Pednekar celebrates her birthday on sets of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' with Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday

The cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh kick-started their Lucknow schedule earlier this month. Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar have been enjoying their shoot and will wrap up soon. A day ago, Bhumi celebrated her 30th birthday and it was a working one for her. The actress kick-started her birthday celebrations on the sets of her film with the entire cast and crew.

Kartik Aaryan, who plays Chintu Tyagi, Bhumi’s husband in the film shared a photo of him feeding the birthday cake to her. “Janam din ki bohot bohot shubh kaamnaayein @bhumipednekar ji. Aur cake sirf photo ke liye tha. Inhone nahi khaya.”

Ananya Panday also shared a photo of Bhumi while she was cutting the cake. She wrote, “On set birthdays. Hbd @bhumipednekar #PatiPatniAurWoh.” Even Bhumi’s sister, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana surprised her in Lucknow.