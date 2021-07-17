Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: From 'Bala' to 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' - best performances

Bhumi Pednekar who was born on 18 July 1989 has done some immensely great work in the Bollywood industry. She studied acting at Whistling Woods International but was then expelled due to poor attendance. It just goes to show that her destiny lay elsewhere. Her talent was present even if she wasn't and that is why she has made such a great name for herself now.

Here are some of Bhumi Pednekar's Best Movies:

1. Lust Stories: Lust Stories is an anthology film and Bhumi Pednekar was involved in Zoya Akhtar's segment about the maid who has a sexual relationship with the man whose house she cleans. The man however, is later arranged to be married to a girl of his parents choosing and he is more than happy with the match but of course the maid is sullen. It's heartbreaking but also very enlightening as this is a reality that goes on in many places.

2. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: This movie highlights the Toilet problem in India. Surprisingly enough, people still struggle with not having one in their homes, this which is a basic necessity. Women particularly feel very shy and uncomfortable not having this basic necessity in the comfort of their own homes and this movie highlights their plight.

3. Dum Laga Ke Haisha: Weirdly so, this movie is about a man who wants to get married to a slim and trim girl but instead gets married to Bhumi Pednekar who is fat and not what he wanted at all. Bhumi won the Best Female Debut for this movie.

4. Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar is literally doing every role in the book. She acts in Durgamati, which is a horror film, exciting.

5. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: This movie has Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar as cousins and it tackles issues that usually aren't ever tackled before.

6. Bala: This movie deals with a man who is struggling with premature baldness, it deals with his issues of confidence.