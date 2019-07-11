Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starre 'Saand Ki Aankh's teaser out

<p><strong>New Delhi:</strong> Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is portraying 87-year-old sharpshooter Chandro Tomar in upcoming ''Saand Ki Aankh' on Thursday shared a teaser of the film on her social media account.</p>.<p>The teaser begins with a background narration "We must have listened to many stories from our grandmothers but today I will narrate the story of my grandmothers- Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar." As the narrator introduces Chandro and Prakashi (played by Taapsee Pannu), the sharpshooter duo appears on the screen dressed in ghagra, kurta in a Haryanvi style with guns in their hands.</p><p>It appears that the duo hail from a conservative family. A scene shows the grandmothers uncovering their faces for a family picture only to cover it again when men gave them a look.</p><p>Next, Chandro and Prakashi are seen vying with men as they take their position and aim to hit the target.</p><p>Visuals then show a man throwing away the medals and there seems to be a commotion with firing going on and the duo too taking up gun and shooting. Towards the end, the grannies can be seen honing their shooting skills.</p><p>The film revolves around the grannies Chandro and Prakashi who take up the shooting at the age of 50 to encourage their daughters towards a bright future. They did not want their daughters to share the same fate of a lifetime of suppression. What unfolded was nothing short of miraculous. They discovered their own skill of being exceptional shooters.</p>.'What's cooking jiji?' Taapsee Pannu shares still from 'Saand Ki Aankh' sets .<p>Despite all the odds, they won 352 medals each in the course of their veteran professional life as shooters.</p><p>The film also stars Prakash Jha Viineet Kumar and Shaad Randhawa.</p><p>Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, 'Saand Ki Aankh' is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.</p><p>The film is scheduled to hit the theaters this Diwali. </p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>